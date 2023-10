The man aged 50 who died this morning in the Curral das Freiras tunnel, following a road accident, was a well-known businessman in the parish.

According to DIÁRIO, the victim was very loved in Curral, and his death is leaving the population in shock.

“Everyone liked him, he had a huge heart”, said a friend.

As reported, the victim was trapped after the head-on collision and died immediately.

He was a father of two and recently became a grandfather.

Like this: Like Loading...