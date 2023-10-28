Bad weather in Madeira leads to the closure of walking routes

All recommended walking routes will be closed this Sunday, October 29th, in Madeira, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation confirmed to DIÁRIO.
After the warnings have ended, classified walking routes will be opened, with the exception of the following which will remain closed:
· PR 1 – Vereda do Areeiro
- PR 4 – Levada do Barreiro
- PR 7 – Levada do Moinho
- PR 12 – Caminho Real da Encumeada (partially waxed – the section between kilometric point PK 7+680 (PK 0+000 in Bica da Cana) and Encumeada will remain closed)
- PR 15 – Vereda da Ribeira da Janela
- PR 16 – Levada Fajã do Rodrigues
- PR 19 – Paul do Mar Royal Path
- PR 20 – Vereda do Jardim do Mar
- PR 23 – Levada da Azenha
As DIÁRIO reported, the Madeira archipelago will be under orange warning due to the forecast of heavy rain, which has also led to the cancellation of several sporting events.