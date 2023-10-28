Bad weather in Madeira leads to the closure of walking routes

All recommended walking routes will be closed this Sunday, October 29th, in Madeira, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation confirmed to DIÁRIO.

After the warnings have ended, classified walking routes will be opened, with the exception of the following which will remain closed:

· PR 1 – Vereda do Areeiro

PR 4 – Levada do Barreiro

PR 7 – Levada do Moinho

PR 12 – Caminho Real da Encumeada (partially waxed – the section between kilometric point PK 7+680 (PK 0+000 in Bica da Cana) and Encumeada will remain closed)

PR 15 – Vereda da Ribeira da Janela

PR 16 – Levada Fajã do Rodrigues

PR 19 – Paul do Mar Royal Path

PR 20 – Vereda do Jardim do Mar

PR 23 – Levada da Azenha As DIÁRIO reported, the Madeira archipelago will be under orange warning due to the forecast of heavy rain, which has also led to the cancellation of several sporting events.

