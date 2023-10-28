Rain warnings brought forward three hours

This morning, IPMA updated the meteorological warnings (yellow and orange) for the precipitation expected to occur this Sunday throughout the Madeira Archipelago, bringing their validity forward by three hours.

Thus, from midnight onwards, the yellow warning for rain, sometimes heavy, comes into force, valid until 03:00, the time when the meteorological ‘alert’ is raised to orange due to the likelihood of worsening weather conditions, namely the predictable occurrence of sometimes heavy precipitation, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms. This weather warning of moderate to strong risk, unless changes/updates are made in the meantime, will be in force until 3:00 pm this Sunday.

Looking at the forecasts, I don’t think the rain will be as bad as was looking yesterday, but some forecasts are still predicting a lot of rain.

Like this: Like Loading...