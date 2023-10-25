25 firefighters remain on the Calheta fire

A team of 25 firefighters continues to fight the flames that have been raging in the Calheta mountains for more than 48 hours. There are still 12 vehicles on the ground.

According to information provided by the Commander of the Calheta Volunteer Fire Department, Jacinto Serrão, it was another sleepless night, but the flames that reached the high areas are extinguished.

At the moment, says the person responsible, there are two active fronts, but they are in areas at lower elevations and difficult to access.

The useful intervention of the helicopter is awaited, but it still operates in limited conditions given the wind that propagates in several directions. This situation actually led to the spread of the fire that started on Monday night.

Yesterday, until 10:30 pm, the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz were on standby in Pico da Urze, on the Paul da Serra plateau, but in the meantime they retired to the barracks.

Throughout the day, several corporations and other civil protection resources supported the Calheta Firefighters.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...