This morning several war vehicles arrived at the port of Caniçal.

The tanks will arrive at the port of Caniçal and will probably go to the Garrison Regiment No. 3.

The cars will be used for the military parade on the 10th of June, Dia de Portugal, Camões and the Portuguese Communities, to take place at Praça da Autonomia and Avenida do Mar.

The celebrations of the 10th of June will take place in the city of Funchal, the Regional Government and the Funchal City Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic for the celebrations of the Day of Portugal.

From Diário Notícias