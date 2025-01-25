Poor visibility causes three flights to divert

Three aircraft, which were scheduled to arrive this afternoon at Madeira Airport, were forced to divert due to poor visibility in Santa Cruz.

Enter Air flight ENT7741 from Katowice and Eurowing flight EW 7268 from Hamburg diverted to Las Palmas and Tenerife respectively.

The British Airways flight, which left London and was scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 3:55 pm, diverted to Faro airport.

Some planes, however, are managing to land and take off.

3 flights at the moment are waiting in the air, to try and land.

