Full house expected for Nacional – FC Porto

With just over an hour to go until the match between Nacional and FC Porto resumes for the 17th round of the I Liga, the surroundings of the Estádio da Madeira already have a large number of fans from both teams, so a ‘full house’ is expected.

It should be noted that the match was interrupted at 14:30 minutes, due to the fog that was felt in Choupana, so the referee Tiago Martins decided to postpone it until the 15th of January, a situation that was later changed at the end of last week to this afternoon, from 15:30, and in an agreement between the clubs and the Liga Portugal.

Today the weather is sunny, so the football spectacle will be back at the Madeira Stadium and with the honours of a full house.

From Diário Notícias