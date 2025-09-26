“It’s shameful what the Regional Government did to the TVDE sector”

This is a simple fact that Albuquerque does not want competition, the reason we also have massive price fixing in the supermarkets, no ferry and so on. #ruledbythesousas

Walter Pereira, Madeira delegate for the National Association of the TVDE Movement, led a protest by TVDE drivers in Funchal this morning, with around 20 vehicles and several dozen people participating. The demonstration was organized in response to the Regional Government’s resolution, issued on the 16th of this month, suspending new drivers.

“We’re talking about people who completed paid training, at a total cost of almost 700 euros, and who saw their lives completely disrupted. This is shameful, what the Regional Government of Madeira has done to the TVDE sector,” Pereira said during the protests first stop—Quinta Vigia.

The leader explained that the numbers published by some politicians do not reflect reality: in Madeira, there are officially 300 TVDE vehicles, while around 700 drivers are registered, many of whom are no longer active in the region. Of these, around 550 remain active, with approximately 50 participating in this demonstration.

“The TVDE sector needs regulation, but it also needs to be heard. The National Association of the TVDE Movement has a single, firm voice that defends everyone’s interests equally,” he added.

In a veiled reference to ARAM-TVDE, Pereira stressed that the association does not put its own interests ahead of those of drivers and that the protest remained orderly, with the aim of demanding labor rights and better conditions for professionals in the sector.

ARAM-TVDE, the only regional association, did not join the protest. Alejandro Abreu explained to DIÁRIO that their lack of participation was because they had already resolved the issue of drivers’ licenses in a meeting with the government.

“ARAM-TVDE supports the suspension of new licenses, and drivers’ licenses have already been renewed. Those who are demonstrating in search of confusion and chaos do not represent the sector in Madeira,” he stated.

From Diário Notícias

