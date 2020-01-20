The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal extended the notice of strong maritime unrest for Madeira and Porto Santo, until 6 pm on Tuesday, January 21, after the information it received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

Wind: From Northeast, Cool to very cool, becoming moderate to cool from morning

Visibility: Good

North Coast Waves : North / Northeast waves of 3 to 4 meters, increasing to 3.5 to 4.5 meters

South Coast Waves : waves of 1 to 2 meters

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal recommends that shipowners take precautions to ensure that they remain in sheltered ports.

