A man in his 70s felt unwell this afternoon and went into cardiorespiratory arrest in Pico do Areeiro.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) were mobilized to the scene, and carried out resuscitation maneuvers, but without success, and death was declared at the scene.

He is a Madeiran citizen.

