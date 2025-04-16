Woman arrested upon arrival in Madeira for crime committed in 1997

PSP intercepted a 63-year-old citizen who arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom.

Welcome back to Madeira…lol…

After more than twenty years of evading justice, a Portuguese woman, currently aged 63, was arrested last Monday at Madeira Airport.

The Madeira PSP Regional Command has just reported that the citizen, who was under arrest for serving a sentence, was intercepted by the Airport Security Police Division. “She was checked when she entered Portugal via the Region, on a flight from the UK, and it was possible to determine that she was declared a contumacious offender for a drug trafficking crime committed in 1997”, explains the authority.

In this sense, the PSP initiated the necessary procedures to verify the validity of the arrest warrant issued and concluded that the sentence for the crime committed “had become final in 2001, with a sentence of 6 years’ imprisonment”.

Thus, after 24 years, the woman will now have to serve the prison sentence to which she was sentenced, “having been arrested and transported to the Cancela Prison Establishment”.

