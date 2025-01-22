Man robs gold shop on 5 de Outubro Street

At 6:50 pm this Wednesday a man entered the ‘Ourocash’ jewelry store on Rua 5 de Outubro, in Funchal, armed with a knife to rob the establishment.

According to the owner’s statement to DIÁRIO, the individual threatened an employee who was alone in the store at the time, and managed to steal around 10 thousand euros in gold and cash.

The man entered the establishment, went to a drawer where money was kept, but when he realized it was not there, he threatened the employee with a knife. “She had already taken the gold and money out to keep it. When he realized there was nothing in the drawer, he said to her, ‘Either you give me the money or I’ll stab you in the stomach,'” he reports.

He explains that the man had gone to the location about a month ago to sell an item, and was then registered in the system. More recently, he went back to the store, at the end of the day, to ask to speak to the owner of ‘Ourocash’. After an employee said that he was no longer there, the man left.

The owner says that these visits to the jewellery shop were to understand how the mechanism works, namely where they kept the money and the timetables.

He managed to commit the crime today, and then fled.

The employee was not injured, but is upset by the situation.

The Public Security Police were called to the scene and took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

