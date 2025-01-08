Ilhapeixe launches campaign with the aim of educating consumers about the production method of its ‘Dourada da Madeira’

At the end of last year, the company Ilhapeixe started an advertising campaign entitled ‘Origin is Important’, with the aim of educating consumers about the production method of its ‘Dourada da Madeira’.

This initiative seeks to demystify existing prejudices against fish farming, thus promoting greater transparency and trust.

The campaign uses interactive technology to bring consumers closer to the origin of the product. A QR code, available next to the Dourada da Madeira, at participating points of sale (fishmongers, supermarkets and restaurants), allows customers to access, via their smartphones, detailed information about the entire production process of the Dourada da Madeira. Among the topics covered are the location of the farms, feeding practices, health care and the slaughter method used.

In order to reinforce its commitment to transparency, Ilhapeixe also invites interested consumers to schedule an in-person visit to its aquaculture facilities. This way, it is possible to learn first-hand about the responsible practices that make Madeira Sea Bream such an excellent product.

“This campaign reflects the company’s commitment to offering not only quality, but also trust and information to its consumers, thus strengthening the connection between the origin and the final destination: the table”, says the company, in a statement sent to the editorial team.

From Jornal Madeira

