Fuel prices rise again next week.

Fuel prices are already known to be in force in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, from 00:00 on the 24th of July 2023. Super Unleaded Gasoline IO 95 now costs €1,616 per liter and Diesel for road stays at €1,384 per litre. The colored and marked diesel will cost €1,033 per litre.

These prices, deliberated by the regional secretaries of Economy and Finance, represent increases in super unleaded gasoline IO 95 (it was €1,600 per liter) and in road diesel (€1,368 per liter until Sunday). The rise can also be seen in the colored and marked Gasóleo (€1,019 per litre).

From Diário Notícias

