The Garajau Cable Car was the stage during the afternoon of Friday, July 21st, for a drill involving the Volunteer Firefighters of Santa Cruz.

The rescue and training caused a great deal of activity at the site, with several curious eyes attentive to the situation.

Many of you heard the rescue services racing towards Cristo Rei yesterday.

The exercise is promoted by the Santa Cruz Municipal Civil Protection Service and involves the Public Security Police.

From Diário Notícias

