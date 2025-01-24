Ice on the side of the road in Ribeira das Cales

It certainly felt chilly last night.

A series of photos that reached Diario Notícias this morning, and reveal signs of ice on the road, in the Ribeira das Cales area going down from the Poiso area.

According to the witness, the road surface can be a little dangerous for less attentive drivers, believing that further up, in the Pico do Areeiro area, it could be worse.

Will it be expected that snow will fall in the coming days? For now, IPMA has no forecast for this, in the summaries that are already available until Monday, January 27th.

However, in the ‘online stations’ of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, tonight the temperature in the Areeiro area reached 1.9º Celsius.

The IPMA also guaranteed yesterday that Depression Eowyn, which is affecting the United Kingdom, considered the ‘storm of the century’ in Ireland, which will hit mainland Portugal and the Azores, is not expected to reach Madeira, apart from some rain.

From Diário Notícias

