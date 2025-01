Thanks to Tom and Kat France for this photo taken in Câmara de Lobos.

Amazing phenomenon captured a few minutes ago.

Irish legend says that a person will find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. We discovered today that the legend remains a mystery, as it should…

No gold…but as expats, we have won the lottery to live amongst the beautiful people of Madeira in this beautiful place.

