22 New Cases to Report to his Sunday

Madeira accounts, this Sunday, there are 22 cases of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health, there are nine imported cases (six from the United Kingdom, one from France, one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and one from the Central Region) and 13 cases of transmission local.

There are also seven recovered cases to report. Thus, there are now 100 active cases, of which 26 are imported cases and 74 are of local transmission.

