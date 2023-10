The fires that hit three municipalities in Madeira today – Calheta, Câmara de Lobos and Porto Moniz – are still active, but the one that causes the greatest concern is that of Porto Moniz.

The flames are clearly visible from the town and the fire is moving down the mountains. There are people who had to be moved from their homes and welcomed into the pavilion.

There is still no precise information but it is assumed that some houses and the old Achadas da Cruz school may have been affected.

From Diário Notícias

