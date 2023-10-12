Ponta do Pargo on full alert

The reports coming from the parish of Ponta do Pargo are worrying. Residents are helping firefighters fight the flames that are already raging in the center of the town, said João Pita Silva, a resident who confirms the existence of “houses at risk” and animals to be removed from Palheiros. “At this moment there is a lot of apprehension. Explosions are heard, possibly of gas bottles “, describes what is happening in the extreme west of the Region.

Also in Corujeira, another part of the parish, a DIÁRIO reader reports that the fire has already consumed to much “everything is burnt” and there are many difficulties in supplying “electricity and water”.

At the moment, the parish of Ponta do Pargo is the most critical area in the municipality of Calheta.

From Diário Notícias

