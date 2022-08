The Madeira Volunteer Firefighters Mountain Rescue Team resumed, today, the search to rescue a person who, yesterday, fell at the Pináculo viewpoint, in São Gonçalo.

A vehicle was found parked at the scene with the keys in the ignition.

Yesterday, the searches were carried out on the land slope and also by sea.

On site were members of the PSP, as well as the Regional Civil Protection Service.

From Diário Notícias

