Olivier will be the next weather depression

Another depression named by the Spanish meteorology agency AEMET, Olivier, this depression and in principle will directly affect the Canary Islands with strong intensity of rain, wind and thunderstorms.

The depression should not affect Madeira to much, despite the American model puts the possibility of some instability here, something to watch.

No weather warning for Madeira, and I think tomorrow we could have rain from the morning, but just an unsettled spell.

For the Canaries, many of the islands have been put on Orange alert, and could cause a lot of problems, as they are not use to having so much rain.

Like this: Like Loading...