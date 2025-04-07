Vehicle rollover surprises residents in Pico do Funcho

An unusual accident caused great commotion this morning at the Madeira Cerebral Palsy Association, in São Martinho, Funchal.

According to witnesses, a vehicle unexpectedly overturned on Caminho do Pico Funcho, an area known for its slow traffic and where it is particularly difficult to drive at high speed. In addition to being turned upside down, the vehicle also ended up crashing into another car that was parked on the road.

So far, it has not been possible to determine whether there are any injuries to report, since, according to information collected at the scene, no fire department or emergency entity was called to the scene.

The accident caused great concern among residents of the area, especially due to the noise and surprise caused by the situation.

