A hearse crashed on Monday morning, shortly after 10:00 am, on the expressway, in Caniço, in the direction of Santa Cruz – Funchal.

The accident is causing severe traffic congestion, with a long line of vehicles forming on that road.

Despite the equipment, no fire brigade team was called, with the Public Security Police (PSP) on site directing traffic and taking charge of the incident.

From Jornal Madeira

