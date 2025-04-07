Did you know that Madeira is a volcanic mountain, higher than the Mont Blanc?

Anyone who visits Madeira is immediately touched by the beauty

of its overwhelming ever-green nature. The steep slopes are covered with all kinds of ferns, herbs, and wild flowers. The ferns on Madeira are a relic of the Devonian period, some 400 million years ago, when the first forests emerged. In 1419, when the island was discovered, sailors called it Madeira, meaning woodland, because it was totally covered with trees. The capital was named Funchal, meaning fennel, a vegetable that is growing all over the place.

Madeira is built by Volcanoes. In total, seven volcanic eruptions around three main volcanic complexes built the island. 7 million years ago, the Atlantic crust first began to open, and huge amounts of magma were leaking to the surface. When enough lava has accumulated, the volcanic rocks rise above the water, creating an island. This process went on, resulting in a mountain peak of 1,862 meter above sea level. Keep in mind that only 4% of this mountain is visible, the rest is under water, build on an ocean floor, 4,000 meter deep! In fact, we all work, live, or spend our holidays on the top of a mountain, that is higher than the Mont Blanc. That is the reason why two thirds of madeira have a slope angel of 27%. When hiring a car, make sure it has enough motor power, and even more important, reliable, strong brakes.

Madeira has no natural sand beaches. Yet, it attracts more than a million tourist yearly, who love to wander through this mysterious landscape. A hot spot that should not be missed is the Cabo Girão, one of the highest cliffs of Europe. To challenge the true dare devils, a glass plate is placed on steel beams, making it possible to look through to the surf, 580 meters below. If this scares you off, do not bother, there are many ‘levadas’, paths that follow the mountain slopes, where you can enjoy amazing views of nature in all its versatility. And pass by vineyards and banana plantations. The overwhelming nature is one reason why visiting Madeira always provides precious memories. Enjoy!

