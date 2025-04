Henrique dos Santos Vicente, known as the “poncha man”, an iconic figure at the ‘Taberna da Poncha’, in Serra de Água, has passed away.

The funeral took place today, leaving the Dr. João de Almada Hospital at 2:30 pm for the parish church of Nossa Senhora da Ajuda, in Serra de Água, where a funeral mass was celebrated at 3:30 pm, with the funeral continuing to the parish cemetery.

