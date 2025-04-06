Tourist bus accident closes road in Santana

An allegedly poorly measured curve ended up having consequences for the driver of a tourist bus, which was going down a road in the parish of Ilha, just below the location where the Regional Lemon Exhibition is taking place, as revealed by the reader who sent the images to JM editorial office.

The accident only caused material damage to the bus, which is now waiting for a tow truck, as the vehicle was suspended, with the rear wheel stuck on the side of the road, as the photos show.

The bus ended up occupying both lanes, so the road is now closed to traffic.

From Jornal Madeira

