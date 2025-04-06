Hellish traffic at Miradouro dos Balcões “never seen before” this Sunday (with video)

The Miradouro dos Balcões, in Ribeiro Frio, proved to be too small for the demand this Sunday. What is normally an oasis of tranquility, known for its beautiful flora, the chirping of birds and the superb views over the northern coast of Madeira, turned into a chaotic scene this morning. In fact, scenes that have been repeated regularly during peak hours.

The images sent to JM by a reader say it all. This morning there was no space for anything — not for taking photos, not for filming, not even for moving around.

“It was something we had never seen before. Instead of the sound of birds, all we could hear were cars honking, because of the completely uncontrolled and illegal parking. It was really bad,” a visitor, who preferred to remain anonymous, told JM.

This reader also reported that at several points along the trail it was difficult to pass and, at some points, he even had to wait for others to continue on their way to ensure safety.

The situation was made worse, according to the same testimony, by the lack of supervision at the entrance to the route — something that, he assures, “is usually controlled”.

Please note that access to the Miradouro dos Balcões requires walking along the Vereda dos Balcões, a recommended walking route (PR) of approximately 1.5 kilometres, and foreign visitors must pay an environmental fee of 3 euros. Children up to 12 years old and local residents are exempt.

Given the unusual number of visitors, today without supervision at the entrance to the PR, the reader suspects that many will have avoided paying the aforementioned fee, “thus circumventing the measures imposed by the Regional Government”.

