Instant fine for infractions on pedestrian routes

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation will start charging fines on the spot for infractions on pedestrian trails, such as failure to respect closed areas. The Forest Police has already successfully tested the use of portable automatic payment terminals and is moving forward with the measure in the field, as Manuel Filipe, president of the institute, told Antena 1.

Violations are detected every day. Some of them lead to reports, which then result in fines, almost a hundred since last year.

Manuel Filipe acknowledges that most offenders are tourists and that the process of collecting fines is not always successful.

Paying on the spot aims to help overcome this difficulty.

Like this: Like Loading...