It’s going to rain for eight days

While the mainland enjoys a taste of summer with temperatures hitting 30°, Madeira will continue on with this unsettled weather for a while .

Rain is expected over the next eight days in the Madeira archipelago. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the days with the most rainfall, says Patrícia Gomes, a meteorologist at the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

From Wednesday until April 15th, it is expected to rain in low amounts.

The wind is expected to blow stronger next Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for the temperature, no major variations are expected over the next eight days.

Patrícia Gomes, meteorologist at the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, interviewed by journalist Cláudia Ornelas, with the forecast for the next eight days in Madeira.

