Friday FotoTobi Hughes·11th April 2025Madeira News Thanks to Miguel Jardim for this photo from Porto Moniz. As the saying goes, ” Porto Santo alerta, chuva e certa “. A clear vision of Porto Santo, means that rain is certain. Happy weekend. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related