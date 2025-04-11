Tourist rescue still underway, now with the help of drones

The tourists who got lost yesterday in the Curral das Freiras area, while walking along a trail, have not yet been rescued.

An operation made difficult by the difficult-to-access area, which led the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters team and the Forest Police to turn back – at least two suffered an episode of hypothermia – so that in the morning, with the support of Civil Protection drones, the search for the three foreign citizens could be resumed.

According to what was possible to ascertain, the search operation was resumed at 7:30 am, with the search team looking for another path in order to get closer to the lost people.

From Diário Notícias

