Bad weather at the airport leads to the cancellation of 14 flights

The wind continues to affect airport operations at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo. So far, 14 trips have been cancelled and 12 flights have had to divert.

According to the Madeira Airport website, between arrivals and departures, 14 flights have already been cancelled: Enter Air (flights between departures and arrivals to Wroclaw, Warsaw, Katowice, Poznan), Binter (arrival and departure to Gran Canaria), easyJet (departure and arrival from Lisbon), Air Horizont (departure to Bilbao) and Iberia (departure to Madrid).

Also 12 flights had to divert to Porto Santo, Tenerife, Lisbon and Faro after failed attempts to land at Madeira airport.

The maximum gust recorded this Tuesday, July 1, was 73km/h, however, a maximum wind of 63km/h was recorded in the last hour at the Madeira Airport meteorological station.

From Diário Notícias

