Madeiran José Diogo Costa elected ‘Young Chef of the Year’ by the Michelin Guide 2025

Chef José Diogo Costa, head of the kitchen at William Restaurant, at Reid’s Palace, a Belmond Hotel, in Funchal, was awarded the ‘Young Chef of the Year’ prize by the Michelin Guide 2025.

“Born in Seixal, in the north of Madeira, the young chef at Restaurante William focuses on local cuisine that brings back the recipes of his childhood, but always with an innovative and contemporary perspective. His wonderful menus tell us about the ocean, the volcanic origin of the island, the privileges of the subtropical climate and highlight the rich variety of fruits and vegetables found on the island”, says the Michelin Guide.

To receive the award, the general manager of Reids Palace, Eduardo Peregrino, went up on stage, and informed that, “for reasons beyond our control”, the Madeiran chef was unable to attend, but that “he must be very frustrated not to be here today, but that he dedicates the award to William’s parents, the entire team, colleagues and collaborators”, highlighted the representative.

The gastronomy awards ceremony takes place in Porto, at the Alfândega Congress Center.

