Five new Madeiran restaurants join the Michelin Guide 2025’s recommended list

Ákua, Audax, Avista Ásia, Gazebo and Oxalis distinguished tonight in Porto.

The Michelin Guide 2025 has just recognized five new Madeiran restaurants, located in Funchal, as several of the recent additions to its prestigious list of recommended gastronomic establishments in Portugal.

‘Ákua’, ‘Audax’, ‘Avista Ásia’, ‘Gazebo’ and ‘Oxalis’ join the regional list that already includes the starred ‘Il Gallo d’Oro’, ‘William’ and ‘Desarma’ and the recommended ‘Avista’, ‘Casal da Pena’, ‘Vila do Peixe’, ‘Horta’, ‘Villa Cipriani’ and ‘Armazém do Sal’.

These are five more distinctions that reinforce Madeira’s ongoing commitment to offering excellent gastronomic experiences.

The gastronomy awards ceremony takes place in Porto, at the Alfândega Congress Center.

List of Madeiran restaurants and their respective chefs

‘Akua’ – Julio Pereira / Liliana Abreu – Funchal

‘Audax’ – Cesar Vieira – Funchal

‘A Vista Asia’ – Rui Pinto / Benoit Shinton – Funchal

‘Gazebo’ – Filipe Janeiro Grácio Gomes – Funchal

‘Oxalis’ – Gonçalo Bita Bota – Funchal (Old House of Palheiro)

