Hotel union does not rule out new forms of struggle for Easter and Flower Festival

Just over fifty workers from the hotel sector demonstrated in front of Quinta Vigia, asking for intervention from the Regional Government for better wages.

Adolfo Freitas, coordinator of the sector’s union in Madeira, said that any form of struggle has not been ruled out for Easter and the Flower Festival, if there is no response to the demands.

According to the union leader, the Government “still has a say” until the elections. But, he added, if there is no response, the union will continue its fight.

Adolfo Freitas immediately stated his intention to distribute leaflets and approach tourists in hotels and at the airport in order to raise awareness of the workers’ situation. However, he has also not ruled out the possibility of going on strike at the same time.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...