Furniture and panoramic swing reinforce the attractiveness of the Boa Morte viewpoint

The Boa Morte viewpoint, in the parish of Ponta do Pargo, has, since this week, more reasons for attraction besides the endless landscape that stretches across the vastness of the ocean in the extreme west of the island of Madeira.

The new attraction is the placement, by the Ponta do Pargo Parish Council, of a table with two benches and a fixed panoramic swing at the aforementioned viewpoint, at the Cabo site, thus enhancing the attractiveness of the panoramic point much visited by tourists and Madeirans.

From Diário Notícias

