Large earthquake wakes Portugal

Government calls on the population to remain calm after earthquake off Sines.

The Government today appealed to the population to remain calm and follow the recommendations of civil protection following the earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale with its epicentre 58 kilometres west of Sines.

The earthquake, measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 05:11 and had its epicentre 58 kilometres west of Sines, in the district of Setúbal, and has not caused any personal or material damage so far, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA). An aftershock measuring 1.2 followed at 05:47, at a depth of 20 km, with the first tremor occurring at a depth of 25 km.

In a statement, the Government says it is in close coordination with all relevant services on the matter.

“We appeal to the population to remain calm and follow the recommendations of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (https://prociv.gov.pt/pt/home/)”, the note states.

The information will be updated throughout the morning, namely by IPMA and Civil Protection.

Following the meeting with civil protection, scheduled for 9:00 am, the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, will be received by the President of the Republic, in Belém.

The President of the Republic has been monitoring the situation with the Prime Minister and they will meet in Belém, immediately after the ‘briefing’ that will take place on civil protection.

From Diário Notícias

