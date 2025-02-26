CMF reinforces containers and cleaning in the center of Funchal for Carnival

In the coming days, urban cleaning in the center of Funchal will be reinforced by the CMF Environment Department, in order to ensure that all celebration spaces are constantly clean.

Starting today, the opening of the Carnival Market on Avenida Arriaga will receive special attention from the CMF Environment Department teams, both in cleaning the space and in collecting waste.

After the Carnival Allegorical Parade (Saturday, March 1st) and the Trapalhão Parade (Tuesday, March 4th) there will be the usual cleaning operation,o including sweeping and washing the streets, collecting waste and collecting containers.

In addition to the section where the processions take place (Avenida Sá Carneiro and Avenida do Mar), all areas in the centre of Funchal, where the other festivities will take place, will also be kept clean, namely Avenida Arriaga, Avenida Zarco, Praça do Povo, among others.

From Jornal Madeira

