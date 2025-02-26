Rain returns and an unsettled Carnival

Rain🌧 returning on Thursday morning and continuing until mid-afternoon in the form of showers, mostly located along the north coast and mountainous areas, may also reach other locations on the islands.

over the bext week the qesther will remain unsettled with plenty of showers, affecting all parts of the usland, but the north coast and mountainous areas will see the most.

Friday the wind will strengthen for the whole day, which could cause a few problems at the airport, but this is something that could well change as we get closer.

A slight drop in temperatures also, will make the evenings and nights feel chilly.

Like this: Like Loading...