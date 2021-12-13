13 ships to see in the New Year

There is one more ship joining us for the New Year Fireworks.

AIDAsol is the thirteenth cruise liner to schedule a visit to São Silvestre’s night.

A similar number, only on December 31, 2019, when there were also 13 cruise ships, in the best records ever.

Most of the present liners operate for the German market. Namely, the ships AIDAnova, AIDAmar, AIDAsol, Mein Schiff 3, Mein Shiff Herz, Vasco da Gama, Amadea and Amera

With passengers mostly from the United Kingdom, the ships Queen Elizabeth, Borealis, Bolette, will be in Funchal at the end of the year. Marella Explorer and Sea Cloud Spirit.

From RTP Madeira

