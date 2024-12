In the countdown to the 65th edition of the Tour of the City of Funchal in athletics, the presence of the President of the Regional Government has been confirmed among the participants. Miguel Albuquerque is already ‘warming up’, as are thousands of athletes – around 5,500 are registered – and the starting shot for this São Silvestre race will be given by José Prada, representing the President of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, José Manuel Rodrigues.

