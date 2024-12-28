Albuquerque runs the São Silvestre in Funchal

Seems to have been running from the truth all year….

The president of the Regional Government is one of around 5,500 people registered for the 65th edition of the Tour of the City of Funchal, which has a ‘starting shot’ scheduled for 8 pm.

Miguel Albuquerque has been assigned the number 1, confirmed the president of the Madeira Athletics Association, Egídio Olim.

We just have to wait for the governor to be present at the main event that starts and finishes on Avenida Sá Carneiro, next to Praça CR7, which, if it happens, will be a return to the main event of Madeiran athletics.

Among the extensive range of athletes, there are other registered government officials, such as the regional secretary of Economy, Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus.

From Diário Notícias

