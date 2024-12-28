Union maintains hotel strike between December 30th and January 1st in Madeira

The strike in the hotel sector in Madeira will go ahead. The assurance was given today by Adolfo Freitas, from the Madeira Hotel Union, appealing to workers to participate and placing responsibility for the consequences of this strike on the employers.

The strike begins at midnight on December 30th and ends at midnight on January 1st, during one of the periods of greatest demand for hotels in the region. The union leader states that despite the strike having already been announced on the 17th of this month, the union has always been willing to negotiate with the employers.

“The expectation was that it would be an easy year for negotiations”, admitted Adolfo Freitas in statements to DIÁRIO and TSF-Madeira, referring to the increase in profits in this sector. The trade unionist explained that ACIF’s proposal, for a 5.5% increase with a minimum of 53 euros. “This means that from January, a large majority of workers who have a salary of 862 euros, would earn 915 euros”, he indicated, adding that this is “compliance with a legal requirement”.

Considering that these are “miserable increases”, the strike will go ahead. The workers, who do not have to notify their bosses about their participation, are scheduled to gather at 11 am on 30 January, near the Madeira Casino. Everything indicates that a march will follow towards the Regional Secretariat for Economy, Tourism and Culture.

When asked about the consequences of this strike, he says that “the hotels are not worried”, otherwise they would have listened to the workers. “Any losses are the employers’ responsibility”, says Adolfo Freitas. The union leader also says that there are reports of some workers being pressured not to join the strike and others being offered a bonus if they do not join the strike.

From Diário Notícias

