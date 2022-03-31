Art Studio for Ukraine Artists

Art Center Caravel in Funchal is looking for donations, or art equipment for a new studio they have opened for free to let Ukraine refugees use and enjoy.

If anyone has any art equipment they are no longer using please drop it into the studio for other to use.

Today is the time to act. In our art center, we opened an art studio for young Ukrainian artists who are far from their home in Ukraine. A bright and dignified space right in the center of Funchal is waiting for its first art residents. We also ask you to help us with the materials. If you have canvases, paints, brushes, we will gratefully pass them on to those who need them now. Art must save the world.

