MADEIRA LAUNCHES PUBLIC TENDER FOR FIREWORKS ON NEW YEAR’S EVE WORTH 1.1 MILLION

The Regional Government of Madeira today authorized the launch of the public tender for the design of the fireworks show for the 2022/2023 New Year’s Eve parties, worth €1.1 million.

The budget charges were published in the Official Journal of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (JORAM), with 55,000 euros to be paid this year and the remaining amount in 2023, according to the ordinance, signed by the regional secretary for Finance, Rogério Gouveia.

Also the public tender for pyromusical, multimedia and entertainment shows has also been launched, within the scope of the Atlantic Festival 2022.

The concession, with a base value of 298,000 euros, was published on Monday in the Diário da República.

The fireworks show, interrupted in the last two years due to the covid-19 pandemic, will take place every Saturday in June, as usual.

From Jornal Madeira

