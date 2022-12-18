SEVERAL VANDALIZED VEHICLES IN THE GARAJAU AREA, IN CANIÇO, DURING THE EARLY MORNING

Close to a dozen cars showed up yesterday with flat tires. Public Security Police (PSP) was called and is investigating.

It all happened during the early hours of Sunday, as revealed to the Journal by one of the owners of one of the vandalized vehicles. “This morning, one of the neighbors was going out early when he noticed the flat tires on his car,” he said.

At least 8 or 9 vehicles had two flat tires. In fact, one of the vehicles had more tires that were damaged.

The suspects will have used a bladed weapon and the situation is now being investigated by the Public Security Police, this owner revealed to JM, reinforcing that this had never happened on Estrada do Garajau, right in front of a housing building.

There are, in conclusion, no reports of neighbors who have noticed any suspicious movements. But the PSP is still investigating.

From Jornal Madeira

