Horários do Funchal restarts Pico do Areeiro transfers

Lets hope they display information in the bus stating the walk is closed, and its only possible to do the first section. But that mught be a bit complicated……

From Monday, September 2, 2024, Horários do Funchal will resume the bus transport service from Funchal to Pico do Areeiro, which had been interrupted since the 16th due to the fires that ravaged Madeira for 10 days.

“Following the partial reopening of the pedestrian route at Pico do Areeiro, allowing circulation to Ninho da Manta, we inform that we will resume the transport service to and from Pico do Areeiro, from next Monday, September 2nd”, communicates the public transport company.

Please note that the ticket price is €3.00 per journey, and can only be purchased on board. No other type of ticket is accepted for this service, the company states on its website.

It is also possible to make a seat reservation, between seven and two working days before the travel date, only by telephone: (+351) 291 705 555 (cost of a call to the national landline network), from Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and on Friday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm (except on holidays), and seat reservations are only available at the departure stops (Praça da Autonomia and Pico do Areeiro).

The bus has a capacity for 31 seats and “passengers with a seat reservation must be present at the boarding location at least 15 minutes before departure. If they do not comply with this requirement, the trip will not be guaranteed”.

At Pico do Areeiro, there is a shuttle connecting the CAM Florestal das Serras de Santo António; Pico do Areeiro Park; and Pico do Areeiro to the roundabout next to the Radar, with connecting trips taking place every 15 minutes, between 6:40 am and 12:15 pm and 2:10 pm and 7:00 pm.

From Diário Notícias

