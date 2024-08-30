Elderly tourist dies on trail in Achadas da Cruz

A Lithuanian tourist, aged around 70, died this Wednesday afternoon on the Calhau path, in Achadas da Cruz, in Porto Moniz.

The man was walking that route accompanied by a group, but when he was ealking back up he felt unwell and went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

He was initially assisted by a nurse and a doctor who were on site and was later resuscitated by the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR), but without success.

Death was declared at the scene.

