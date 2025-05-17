Forest Police intercept three English tourists camping illegally in Fanal

Three English tourists were intercepted yesterday, Friday, by the Forest Police, for camping outside the authorized areas, in Fanal. According to a press release, the Forest Police identified them and directed the group to an area duly licensed for this purpose.

According to the same note, the action is part of a series of inspection operations that the IFCN has been reinforcing with the aim of ensuring compliance with the environmental standards in force in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. “Fanal, located in the heart of the Laurissilva — a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site — is one of the most sensitive and protected areas of the archipelago, which requires a high degree of vigilance and responsibility in its use”, it indicates.

The campers had authorization to camp, but were not in the designated location, which constitutes an irregularity. “The intervention of the Forest Police made it possible to avoid greater environmental damage and ensured compliance with the rules governing the occupation of natural spaces,” he explains.

“Camping outside authorized areas, even with a license, jeopardizes the integrity of ecosystems and goes against the principles of sustainable enjoyment of nature,” emphasizes Manuel Filipe, president of the IFCN, in the statement, reinforcing the entity’s commitment to protecting the Region’s natural heritage.

The official also recalled that there are specific areas designated for camping, and it is essential to request and comply with the terms of the authorization issued by the IFCN. “It is by complying with the rules that we ensure the balance between access to nature and its conservation.”

The Institute took the opportunity to once again appeal to the public for their collaboration. “Reporting inappropriate behavior has been essential to the effectiveness of our actions. The active participation of citizens demonstrates a growing environmental awareness that we greatly value,” concluded Manuel Filipe.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...